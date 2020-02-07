Ethos (ETHOS) Price Tops $0.0272

Ethos (CURRENCY:ETHOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Ethos has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethos has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $482,296.00 worth of Ethos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethos token can now be purchased for $0.0272 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethos alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.05919009 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038441 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Ethos Token Profile

Ethos (ETHOS) is a token. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Ethos’ total supply is 222,295,208 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,621,898 tokens. Ethos’ official Twitter account is @Ethos_io. Ethos’ official website is www.ethos.io.

Ethos Token Trading

Ethos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.