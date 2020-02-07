EUNO (EUNO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $16,324.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, EUNO has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $210,486.00 and $16,324.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,843,653 coins and its circulating supply is 31,878,946 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

