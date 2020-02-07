Evedo (EVED) Market Cap Hits $95,167.00

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 29.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Evedo token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $95,167.00 and approximately $210,930.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evedo has traded down 46.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evedo Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co.

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

