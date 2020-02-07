Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,309 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Evertec worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 247,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evertec by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 42,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

