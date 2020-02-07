Everus Market Capitalization Tops $15.07 Million (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Everus coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular exchanges including $20.33, $32.15, $5.60 and $24.43. Everus has a total market capitalization of $15.07 million and approximately $728.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everus has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05915174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 130.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Everus Coin Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,814 coins. Everus’ official website is everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $33.94, $10.39, $24.43, $51.55, $32.15, $13.77, $18.94, $20.33 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

