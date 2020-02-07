Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,398,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.45% of Exelixis worth $77,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 56,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Exelixis by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 502,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 36,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $446,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 373,639 shares of company stock worth $6,915,104. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

Exelixis stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $25.31.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

