Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Reaches $805,525.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. Expanse has a market cap of $805,525.00 and $14,280.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0428 or 0.00000438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, Cryptopia and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Expanse alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex, YoBit, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Expanse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Expanse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.