Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Sidoti

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Sidoti from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXPO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $75.21. 1,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,569. Exponent has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.39.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $441,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,356.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $110,808.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,419 shares of company stock worth $3,942,793. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Exponent by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.8% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

