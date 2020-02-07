Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lessened by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,574 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after buying an additional 1,902,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,067,000 after purchasing an additional 969,474 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,172.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 907,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 895,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2,287.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 814,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,500,000 after purchasing an additional 780,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

XOM stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. 14,939,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,525,090. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $265.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

