Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Increased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 667.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,890 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.7% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.47. The company had a trading volume of 14,939,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,525,090. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $59.89 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.