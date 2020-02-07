Fabrinet Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fabrinet in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Jensen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.21 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Fabrinet stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,925. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 12,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total value of $784,155.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,687.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,810,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,984.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock worth $5,441,334 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

