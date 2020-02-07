Fabrinet to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Fabrinet in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now expects that the technology company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

Shares of FN stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.35. 2,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,925. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,334. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

