Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Private Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Advisors LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.9% of Private Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in Facebook by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 744,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $132,612,000 after buying an additional 273,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.26. 973,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,338,784. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $601.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.53.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,346.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,403 shares of company stock worth $5,300,632 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

