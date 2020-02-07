FansTime (FTI) Trading Up 47.6% This Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 22.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One FansTime token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, FCoin and CoinEgg. Over the last week, FansTime has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $959,671.00 and $200,579.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.03022736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00218390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00127069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org.

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, HADAX, CoinEgg, FCoin, Gate.io and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

