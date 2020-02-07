Fantasy Sports Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.00 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 91.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $19,655.00 and $6.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00039442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $577.59 or 0.05915174 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024311 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00128967 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038755 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports is a token. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

