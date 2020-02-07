Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.64, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.15 million. Farmer Bros had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%.

NASDAQ:FARM traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,183. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $200.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.63.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FARM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Farmer Bros Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

