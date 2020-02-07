FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Issues Earnings Results

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $193.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Shares of FBL Financial Group stock traded up $1.64 on Friday, reaching $60.03. 26,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,193. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.65. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $71.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFG shares. Raymond James raised shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

