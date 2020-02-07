FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Jose A. Olivieri Buys 4,400 Shares

FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) Director Jose A. Olivieri bought 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,080.00.

Shares of FFBW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FFBW Inc has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 million, a P/E ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.45.

Get FFBW alerts:

FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. FFBW had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FFBW stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FFBW Inc (NASDAQ:FFBW) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.30% of FFBW worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut FFBW from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded FFBW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc is the holding company of First Federal Bank of Wisconsin (the Bank). First Federal Bank of Wisconsin is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. The Bank’s business consists primarily of taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to four-family residential owner-occupied real estate loans, one-to four-family residential investor-owned real estate loans, multifamily loans and commercial real estate loans, and, to a lesser extent, commercial and industrial loans, commercial development loans and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.