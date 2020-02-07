Financial Contrast: Lear (NYSE:LEA) & Puradyn Filter Technologies (NYSE:PFTI)

Lear (NYSE:LEA) and Puradyn Filter Technologies (OTCMKTS:PFTI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Lear shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.3% of Puradyn Filter Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lear and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $19.81 billion 0.37 $753.60 million $13.99 8.70 Puradyn Filter Technologies $4.20 million 0.16 -$220,000.00 N/A N/A

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lear and Puradyn Filter Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 0 9 6 0 2.40 Puradyn Filter Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lear currently has a consensus price target of $151.08, suggesting a potential upside of 24.12%. Given Lear’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than Puradyn Filter Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Lear has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puradyn Filter Technologies has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and Puradyn Filter Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 3.80% 19.61% 6.84% Puradyn Filter Technologies -67.31% N/A -57.85%

Summary

Lear beats Puradyn Filter Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems. The E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and manage electrical power within the vehicle for traditional vehicle architectures, as well as high power and hybrid electric systems. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, smart junction boxes, gateway and wireless control modules, lighting control modules, and audio domain controllers and amplifiers. It also provides electrification products comprising charging systems that include onboard charging modules, cord set charging equipment, and wireless charging systems; battery electronics, which comprise battery disconnect units, cell monitoring supervisory systems, and integrated total battery control modules; and other power management modules, including converter and inverter systems. In addition, this segment offers cybersecurity software; EXO advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; roadside modules that communicate real-time traffic information; and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity, as well as Connexus connectivity products. Further, it provides wireless systems, such as passive entry, remote keyless entry, and dual range/function remote keyless entry systems. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Puradyn Filter Technologies

Puradyn Filter Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bypass oil filtration systems for use with internal combustion engines and hydraulic equipment that use lubricating oil worldwide. The company offers its products under the Puradyn name. Its Puradyn system cleans oil by providing a loop circuit of oil filtration and treatment to continually remove solid, liquid, and gaseous contaminants from the oil through a filtration and absorption process. The company also manufactures disposable replacement filter elements for the Puradyn system. Its products are marketed to various industries that include hydraulic applications, and other users of engines or equipment that utilize up to 50 weight oil for lubrication. The company sells its products directly, as well as through manufacturer's representatives, distributors, or other agents to OEMs, other distributors, and national accounts. It serves oil and gas services, power generation, construction and forestry, commercial marine, mining, and transportation industries. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Boynton Beach, Florida.

