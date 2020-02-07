First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million.

NASDAQ:THFF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.08. 1,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,538. The company has a market cap of $590.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.28.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

