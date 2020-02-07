First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 11,521 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,872 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $79,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,182 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Edward Jones cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

COST opened at $310.22 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $205.75 and a 52-week high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.