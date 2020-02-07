First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 1,198,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 215.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,753,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,198,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $78,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its holdings in Comcast by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Comcast by 44.2% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim set a $57.00 target price on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Comcast in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

