First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 156,530 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,538,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,530 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.71% of Aqua America worth $72,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Aqua America in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aqua America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Aqua America in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Aqua America in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.20. 1,066,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. Aqua America Inc has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $52.58.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.99 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aqua America Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

