First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 474,294 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 259.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Allstate worth $73,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after buying an additional 109,997 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 95,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.99. 8,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,169. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $91.12 and a 52 week high of $125.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALL. MKM Partners upped their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

