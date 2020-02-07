First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 666,136 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,265,202 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 666,136 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.07% of People’s United Financial worth $72,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 706.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth about $89,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PBCT stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. 105,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,903. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $144,223.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 125,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,347. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

