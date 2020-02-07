First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 8,866 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 866,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.48% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $73,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares in the company, valued at $29,509,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMRN traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $96.85.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

