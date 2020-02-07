First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,384 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.58% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $77,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $67.97 and a twelve month high of $81.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.41. The company has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.