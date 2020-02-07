First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,113 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.64% of Everest Re Group worth $72,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RE. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Everest Re Group by 741.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 115,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Everest Re Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 4,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,379. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $276.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.09. Everest Re Group Ltd has a 1-year low of $208.01 and a 1-year high of $284.27.

RE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Everest Re Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.86.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

