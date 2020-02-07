First Trust Advisors LP Buys 101,944 Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,944 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.44% of Ameren worth $83,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.4% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Ameren Corp has a one year low of $68.26 and a one year high of $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.93.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameren Corp will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

