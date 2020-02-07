First Trust Advisors LP Buys 189,093 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,021,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189,093 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.47% of Omnicom Group worth $82,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 257.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

NYSE:OMC opened at $76.28 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

