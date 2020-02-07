First Trust Advisors LP Buys 302,742 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,742 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Metlife worth $76,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Metlife by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Metlife by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 43,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

NYSE MET traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $51.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,173,745. Metlife Inc has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.43. The firm has a market cap of $47.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.