First Trust Advisors LP Buys 51,901 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,901 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $73,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 38,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 59,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,993,000 after buying an additional 26,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Home Depot from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

Shares of HD traded down $0.67 on Friday, reaching $238.17. The stock had a trading volume of 176,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.37. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

