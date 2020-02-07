First Trust Advisors LP Buys 572,702 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 146.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Starbucks worth $84,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $333,032,000 after buying an additional 144,508 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Starbucks by 14.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,719,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $328,864,000 after buying an additional 482,072 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 9.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,698,452 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $150,177,000 after buying an additional 145,769 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,660,228 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $146,797,000 after buying an additional 77,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,569,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after buying an additional 25,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.48 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.24.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

