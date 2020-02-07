First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,323,353 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 122,754 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Cisco Systems worth $830,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $777,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.24 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day moving average of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.