First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.35% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $76,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,553,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,384,000 after acquiring an additional 131,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.49. 58,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,021. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.02 and a 200 day moving average of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. ValuEngine cut Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised Hartford Financial Services Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.