First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,501 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 2.58% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $75,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

TDS stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.02. 10,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,915. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $21.44 and a one year high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.36.

TDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.