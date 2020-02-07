First Trust Advisors LP Has $74.39 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 948,633 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of T-Mobile Us worth $74,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the third quarter worth approximately $376,000. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura raised T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HSBC set a $86.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.51. 507,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,267. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $85.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

