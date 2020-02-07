First Trust Advisors LP Has $76.57 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,429,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,812 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.24% of General Mills worth $76,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after buying an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,317,000 after buying an additional 339,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 289.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after buying an additional 335,272 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.61.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

