First Trust Advisors LP Has $77.29 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.80% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $77,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,474,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 405,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 317,840 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,131,000 after purchasing an additional 220,668 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,682,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after acquiring an additional 96,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.51. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.