First Trust Advisors LP Has $80.44 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Moody’s worth $80,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $267.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $158.72 and a 12-month high of $269.93.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,683,312.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,686 shares of company stock worth $9,347,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.