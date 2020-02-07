First Trust Advisors LP Has $83.27 Million Position in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,561 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.12% of Mongodb worth $83,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mongodb by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Mongodb by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mongodb by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Mongodb by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDB opened at $161.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of -0.01. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $92.78 and a 12 month high of $184.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.47 million. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 27,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $3,634,806.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,392,483.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $1,259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,773 shares in the company, valued at $13,820,420.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,321 shares of company stock worth $29,802,947 over the last ninety days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MDB. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Mongodb in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Mongodb in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

