First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 624.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,668 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.24% of PPG Industries worth $74,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 243.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,371,000 after acquiring an additional 169,732 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 264,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,268,000 after acquiring an additional 130,497 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PPG Industries by 19.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,786,000 after acquiring an additional 98,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PPG Industries by 69.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.64. 47,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,968. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day moving average of $122.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.36 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PPG Industries from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

