First Trust Advisors LP Increases Holdings in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,574,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 226,704 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.75% of UGI worth $71,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,223,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $973,323,000 after buying an additional 1,125,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in UGI by 11.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,912,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,807,000 after buying an additional 1,118,296 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 1.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,782,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in UGI by 3,301.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,061,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,097,000 after buying an additional 2,000,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in UGI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,276,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,649,000 after purchasing an additional 77,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 93,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.48 per share, with a total value of $3,981,692.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 343,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,601,692.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roger Perreault bought 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $100,054.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,668.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on UGI from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. UGI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 21,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,607. UGI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.65. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.52.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UGI Corp will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

