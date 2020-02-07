First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 731,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,614 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Cincinnati Financial worth $76,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,293,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,378,132,000 after acquiring an additional 398,543 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,266,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,763,000 after buying an additional 98,997 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,906,000 after buying an additional 332,349 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 634,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,742,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,577,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CINF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.13. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

