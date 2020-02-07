First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,316,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of U.S. Bancorp worth $78,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 821,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 104,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 639,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 107,374 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 165,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $54.56 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.97.

In related news, insider Leslie V. Godridge sold 26,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total transaction of $1,540,521.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,350.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $1,007,748.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,179,815 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

