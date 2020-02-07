First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,349 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $81,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $328.33 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $240.90 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.67 and a 200-day moving average of $301.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

