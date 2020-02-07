First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 110,822 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 539,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,822 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $71,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,131,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $140.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,509. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $101.59 and a 1 year high of $141.07. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,879.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,675 shares of company stock worth $634,333. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

