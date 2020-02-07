First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 388,800 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,177,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,800 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 4.17% of 8X8 worth $76,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in 8X8 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 8X8 by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 146,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $98,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

8X8 stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.12. 4,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,767. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 0.58. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $118.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.11 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a negative net margin of 35.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

EGHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered 8X8 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Summit Insights upgraded 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.96.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

