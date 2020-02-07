First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 67,534 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,073,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,534 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $146,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.03 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.88 and a 12 month high of $145.30.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

