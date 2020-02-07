First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 91,798 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,798 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.19% of Baxter International worth $79,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 1.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,589,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,324,263,000 after buying an additional 560,814 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 15.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $1,775,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 3,773.3% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Baxter International during the third quarter worth $210,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.67.

NYSE:BAX opened at $92.42 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 1-year low of $70.57 and a 1-year high of $95.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.45 and a 200 day moving average of $85.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

